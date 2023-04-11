ECC approves $163m financing for Haj quota utilisation

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved additional financial requirement of $163 million for ensuring full utilization of the Haj-2023 quota.

Earlier, the government had planned to secure $194 million through the Sponsorship Scheme allocating a quota of 45,000 for those paying Haj dues in dollars. However, the government received only around 8,000 applications under the Sponsorship scheme.

Meanwhile, the government had received 72,869 applications as against the quota of 44,190 under regular scheme. Given the leftover Sponsorship quota, the government decided to accommodate all the applications received under regular scheme. However, it was a tough ask for the government to arrange additional $163 million for utilization of the full quota at a time when the country had already been facing dollar liquidity crunch.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday.

According to official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after the ECC meeting, the ECC considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Religious affairs and Interfaith Harmony on utilization of Haj quota and its financing. The ministry presented details on the Hajj Policy-2023, number of applications received under Regular Haj Scheme, unutilized quota under regular and sponsorship Hajj schemes and financial requirement.

The ECC after discussion approved the arrangement/ modalities for Haj Scheme-2023 and decided that all received applications under Regular Haj Scheme i.e 72,869 shall be declared successful without balloting.

The ECC also approved additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Haj 2023.