Alvi urges political leadership to bury bitterness for country’s prosperity

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the political leadership of the country to show magnanimity by burying their bitterness and come forward for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Addressing at “Message of Islam Conference” as a chief guest, the President said that Pakistan was once a fast-developing country in the region, but now other countries were leading the path.

Considering the current challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, it was imperative to draw strength from the Islamic values and qualities, said President Alvi. He added that the Muslim countries should also concentrate on seeking the knowledge besides focusing on economic stability.

“Message of Islam Conference” was presided by President Dr Arif Alvi, while Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, Palestine’s Ambassador Ahmed Rabai, Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and others attended the conference.

The scholars of the Islamic world recognized the services and efforts of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman for the cause of restoration of world peace, especially resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, and decided to confer on him the award of ‘Quaid-e-Salam’ 2023-24.

Speakers at the “Fifth International Annual Message of Islam Conference organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council made it clear that the unity and stability of the Muslim Ummah is the need of the time to end extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence and to resolve the Palestine and Kashmir issues.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed concern over violence on the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine. “A danger of genocide was lurking over the Muslims in India as the mosques were being demolished with suppressed religious identity and freedom,” he added.

The President said that it was indeed a difficult time for the Muslim Ummah, but he was optimistic that through collective efforts, cooperation and unity, they would overcome all these challenges.

He said the teachings of the Holy Quran were eternal in nature, which provided guidance to the human beings. The president also lauded the role of leadership of Saudi Arabia for resuming ties with Iran.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki highlighted the significance of fraternal, historic and brotherly ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He said the close and warm ties were rooted deeply and shaped by shared mutual interests, adding the people of Kingdom and the Muslim countries held Pakistan in high esteem. Ambassador Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Rabei conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the Palestinian people for the solidarity and support shown to the Palestinian cause by the Pakistani people, government and political leadership.

He also highlighted the recent surge of brutalities by the Israeli forces in the holy month of Ramazan.

The conference adopted a resolution lauding the services of the Pakistan Army and security agencies, stating Pakistan is the greatest country in the Islamic world, and the security and stability of Pakistan is dearer to the Muslim Ummah. It was also reiterated that all sections of the society should play their role for the internal stability of Pakistan and expose the elements conspiring to weaken and undermine the Pakistan Army and security institutions of the country. The religious scholars across the country rejected all kinds of propaganda against Pakistan’s forces and security agencies. “Message of Islam Conference” expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris and urged the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to resolve the issue of Palestine and Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

The “Message of Islam Conference” also appealed to the leadership of all the religious sects and religions for a joint struggle to eliminate the menace of extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence and Islamophobia. “The Message of Islam Conference” also welcomed the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, stating the restoration of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations will strengthen the unity and stability of the Islamic world.