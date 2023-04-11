Iesco ensures uninterrupted power supply to consumers

Islamabad: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, announced that the company has been able to fulfil its promise of providing an uninterrupted electricity supply to its customers during the Ramazan, particularly during ‘Sahar’ and ‘Iftiar’ hours.

He stated that Iesco has achieved a hundred per cent compliance with its commitment. Dr. Khan attributed the success to the 24-hour monitoring and alert operations of more than 1,300 feeders and 116 grid stations of Iesco. He highlighted that the company has not received any significant faults during this time, thanks to the vigilance of the monitoring system. He expressed confidence that Iesco's field operations will continue to meet this high standard of performance in the future.

Dr. Khan also commended the efforts of Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Aslam Khan, who is responsible for overseeing all field operations activities. He acknowledged the crucial role that Aslam Khan and his team played in ensuring that Iesco's electricity supply remained uninterrupted throughout the month of Ramazan.

The CEO's announcement comes as welcome news for the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, who rely heavily on Iesco for their electricity needs. The uninterrupted power supply during the month of Ramazan is particularly crucial, as Muslims observe fasts during the day and require electricity for their pre-dawn meals and post-sunset ‘Iftar’ gatherings.

Iesco's achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to providing quality services to its customers. The company's efforts to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan reflect its dedication to meeting the needs of the community it serves.