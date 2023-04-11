Man dies from ‘heat wave’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man, who had gone to collect free flour from a distribution point at Baisakhi ground, died on Monday after his condition worsened to due a heat wave.

The father of the deceased said that the condition of his son Waqas deteriorated and he started vomiting after he returned home with free flour from the distribution point. He was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead, the father said. The deceased, a resident of Zafarabad Colony, lost his life due to heat and suffocation, said a doctor from the Trauma Centre of DHQ Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.