Visually-impaired girls clinch top positions at Mansehra naat competition

MANSEHRA: Girls clinched the first and runner-up positions at the eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab naat competitions held among visually impaired girls and boys from both federating units here on Monday.

Right to Live, a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of the visually impaired people, had organised the event and as many as 16 participants from Punjab and KP showed great talent and abilities and showed love and respect for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Syeda Madiha Naseer, who belonged to Abbottabad, stood first in the competitions, while Sabah Pervez and Mohammad Ramazan, both belonging to the Sargodha district in Punjab, got third and fourth positions, respectively.

Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao gave away cash prizes and shields to the shining and other participants, saying he was impressed by the abilities of the participants. Chairman of the Right to Live organisation Mohammad Bilal, who is also visually impaired, thanked participants and guests who came from different segments of society.

“We want the government to reserve our two percent job quota for us,” he said. Former provincial minister Abrar Hussain Tanoli, Saibaan’s Managing Director Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi and social activist Arif Rajput also addressed the event.