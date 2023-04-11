Govt warns action against pumps supplying poor quality fuel

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has taken serious notice of massive complaints regarding supply of substandard petrol and petroleum products in less quantity and downgraded quantity to the consumers.

The government has asked oil companies to take immediate action for redressal of the complaints in this regard. State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, while taking cognizes of the complaint being received by his ministry from the consumer, has given one week to the companies to get repaired their gauges on the pumps and quality of the fuel with immediate stalling adulteration in the petrol and petroleum products throughout the country.

The minster reminded that such products become cause of enhancing pollution and inflicting damage to the engines of various vehicles. Musadik Malik, while talking to the group of newsmen here at the Parliament House on Monday, made it clear that on expiry of the deadline, the government would undertake countrywide crackdown against the petrol pumps situated in different parts.

The defaulters will have to undergo heavy penalty including huge fines and imprisonment or both. The minister said that government has been asking the oil companies throughout that it must check both the trends since consumers and society suffer on account of it. He said that final warning has been issued and now onwards no laxity would be permitted in the matter since it’s a criminal act.