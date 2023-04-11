Academics observe ‘black day’ over brutal killing of Prof Ajmal Sawand

SUKKUR: Academics and students of different Sindh varsities, including Sukkur IBA University, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur (BBSUTSD) and MUET campus Khairpur on Monday observed ‘black day’ over the brutal killing of renowned educationist Professor Muhammad Ajmal Sawand. The faculty members and students of Sukkur IBA University wore black armbands, expressing solidarity with the slain professor who was brutally murdered last week in Kandhkot.

They paid tribute the slain professor Dr Sawand and demanded expeditious justice for him. They said: “Dr Ajmal Sawand’s killing is the murder of education and future of the country.” Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) also observed the ‘black day’ on the call of FAPUASA Sindh chapter to protest the brutal murder of Dr Ajmal Sawand. A large number of participants, including teachers and students wore black armbands to show solidarity with Dr Sawand’s family and condemned his killing.

The president and general secretary of SALUTA in their speeches urged the government to take immediate action against those who killed Dr Sawand. They also requested the chief justice of Supreme Court to take notice of the tribal disputes that have been causing unrest in the region.

“We demand the government takes immediate action to arrest the perpetrators and brings them to justice. We also call upon the chief justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the tribal disputes that have been plaguing the region.

Meanwhile, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Rasool Bux Mahar also condemned the murder of Dr Ajmal Sawand, saying no one can fill the vacuum left by him.