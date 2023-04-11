Buzdar, Zartaj fail to show up for corruption inquiry

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment summoned former chief minister Usman Buzdar and former federal minister Zartaj Gul for the second time on Monday, but they failed to appear before the investigating officer.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment,Usman Buzdar was summoned in relation to a case involving the illegal acquisition of government land on Fort Munro Road, and building a house that caused damage worth millions of rupees to the government exchequer.

Usman Buzdar’s lawyer informed the investigating officer that his client is currently quarantined due to COVID-19 and cannot appear before the officer. The lawyer requested a week’s time for Usman Buzdar to appear before the investigating officer.

Similarly, former federal minister Zartaj Gul also did not appear before the investigating officer on Monday, and her private secretary Safdar Bhatti appeared on her behalf. He stated that Zartaj Gul is out of the city and will return on Thursday. —