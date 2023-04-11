Two killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: A woman, stated to be the mother of four children, and a young boy were killed in separate incidents here on Monday.

A group of armed men, according to police barged into the house of one Sain Mohammad in Pando Dehri and fired at his wife, injuring her seriously. The locals rushed her to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The police lodged the first information report (FIR) and started an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the murder and arrest the accused who managed to flee the spot.