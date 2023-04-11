Prisoners clash in jail

PESHAWAR: Two groups of prisoners clashed in the Central Prison Peshawar and the incident left four people injured, it was learnt on Monday.

The two groups of prisoners, having enmity clashed with each other in the jail the other day. Four people were wounded during the clash. The wounded included the prison officials who had arrived at the scene to maintain law and order. There were a number of issues reported from the Central Prison Peshawar in recent weeks but the authorities are yet to improve the situation.