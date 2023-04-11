 
Tuesday April 11, 2023
Ulema urged to work for sectarian harmony

By Our Correspondent
April 11, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Shia Ulema Council, Dera Ismail Khan chapter, organised the ‘Al-Quds Seminar’ here at the Press Club on Monday.

Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, the central vice-president of Shia Ulema Council, presided the seminar while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Qasuria was the chief guest.

Speaking at the seminar, Abdul Haleem Qasuria said that Ulema must play their role in the promotion of sectarian harmony among the Muslims. He said scholars from all religious schools of thought should play a positive role to promote sectarian harmony.