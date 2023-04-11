Ulema urged to work for sectarian harmony

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Shia Ulema Council, Dera Ismail Khan chapter, organised the ‘Al-Quds Seminar’ here at the Press Club on Monday.
Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, the central vice-president of Shia Ulema Council, presided the seminar while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Qasuria was the chief guest.
Speaking at the seminar, Abdul Haleem Qasuria said that Ulema must play their role in the promotion of sectarian harmony among the Muslims. He said scholars from all religious schools of thought should play a positive role to promote sectarian harmony.
NOWSHERA: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when two groups...
MANSEHRA: A woman, stated to be the mother of four children, and a young boy were killed in separate incidents here on...
PESHAWAR: Two groups of prisoners clashed in the Central Prison Peshawar and the incident left four people injured, it...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Monday directed the relevant...
LAHORE: City Traffic Police Lahore has started making foolproof traffic arrangements for three T20 matches between...
MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Advisor on Culture, Tourism and Archeology, Zafar Mehmood, on Monday said that female...