Minister wants no construction on agri lands

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Monday directed the relevant officials to take timely and effective measures for the protection of agricultural lands from being used to develop housing societies.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on the illegal conversion of agricultural lands into housing societies, said a handout.The minister expressed concern over the illegal construction by housing societies on agricultural lands. He directed the officials of the relevant institutions to take timely and effective measures for the protection of agricultural lands. “If the construction on cultivable lands is not stopped in time, it will have a very negative impact on agriculture,” said the minister. The minister pointed out that agriculture has an important role in strengthening the economy, adding housing societies should not be developed on agricultural lands.

He said that the agriculture sector is very important. Pakistan is an agricultural country and according to an estimate, 70 percent of the people depend on agriculture. The minister said that without any planning, construction on the agricultural lands will cause problems for the nation in the future.