Teachers demand posting in home district

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Advisor on Culture, Tourism and Archeology, Zafar Mehmood, on Monday said that female teachers stationed in others districts would be posted to schools in their native towns.

“I have taken the issue of female teachers postings in districts other than those of their own with the caretaker chief minister and he would issue an order in this regard shortly,” he said while speaking with a group of female teachers at Circuit House here.

The teachers from Torghar, Kohistan and Mansehra districts raised their posting and transfers issues in the meeting with the CM’s aide.They said that most of them were posted in neighbouring Torghar and Kohistan districts even decades ago but couldn’t get placement in the native Mansehra district.

“We have been working to cancel postings and transfers orders made on the political basis as teachers can’t perform well when they are disturbed through political victimisation,” Zafar Mehmood said.

Taking to reporters later, he said the government was taking the encroachment issue seriously in the district.“I have scheduled a meeting with district administration, tehsil administrations, National Highway Authority and other relevant departments to finalise the anti-encroachment drives in Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi tehsils,” the CM’s aid said.The CM’s aide said that police were directed to launch a crackdown against narcotics peddlers and land grabbers.