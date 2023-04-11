CTD says 4 terrorists held

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four alleged terrorists during an action in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

An official said the CTD Dera Ismail Khan Region conducted an operation during which four alleged terrorists from the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were.It was added that explosives, detonators, a hand grenade and weapons were recovered from the arrested TTP men who were identified as Abdul Mannan, Abdul Rehman, Qismatullah and Amir Muhammad.