2 car-lifters, passer-by killed in Nowshera firing

NOWSHERA: A passer-by and two alleged car-lifters were killed in an alleged police encounter at Jehangira Chowk in Nowshera district on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur, said that they had received prior information from the Excise Police that car-lifters associated with Najibullah Group had lifted cars from Islamabad and were now on way to Peshawar on Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway.

He said that the Excise Police had established checkpoints on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway to apprehend the accused but the car-lifters succeeded to cross the barricades.The official said the Excise Police then sought help from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to barricade entry and exit points on the motorway and other link roads so the accused could not escape.

“The teams of Excise and KP Police were chasing the car-lifters but the accused took a U-turn at the Karnal Sher Interchange and started moving towards Swabi instead of Peshawar,” the DIG said, adding that one car of the car-lifters fell into the canal during the chase.

He added that the accused then boarded another car and started moving on Jehangira-Swabi. As they reached the Jehangira Chowk, he said the accused opened fire on the police personnel, who had already barricaded the road.

He said the police returned the fire in which a motorcyclist named Said Ghani, a resident of Jehangira, and car-lifters Muhammad Sadiq of Peshawar sustained critical injuries while his accomplice Hidayat of Nowshera Kalaan was killed on the spot.

The DIG said that the injured car-lifter was later apprehended in Shaidu Town while fleeing the scene.The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, where the passer-by and car-lifter succumbed to their injuries.The DIG said that the police confiscated two lifted cars, 60 number plates and recovered various gadgets being used in the car-lifting.