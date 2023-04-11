UoP students continue to suffer academic loss

PESHAWAR: Academic and non-academic activities at the University of Peshawar (UoP) could not resume on Monday despite the tall claims and tiring efforts by the administration as only one out of the 53 departments, several schools and colleges could partially reopen where only a few students attended just one class.

The strike and class boycott in the oldest and the biggest university of the province entered the fifth week, endangering a semester of the students of the university as the deadlock between the protesting employees and the university’s vice-chancellor persisted.

Both sides stick to their static positions. The protestors want the removal of Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees before calling off the strike, while the latter desires their unconditional return to duties.

The situation is badly affecting the students, whose precious time is being wasted and the widening gap may result in the waste of an entire semester. The cleanliness situation at the university is presenting the worst picture due to the long protest and duty boycott by the sanitation staff.

The university has virtually been converted into a garbage dumping site as piles of solid waste can be seen every here and there. The lavatories cannot be used.The university administration on Monday made another claim about the reopening of the university. The vice-chancellor through a press statement felicitated the university employees for taking classes. He claimed that the semester has been saved.

Dr Mohammad Idrees repeated his claim that the delay in the issuance of the salaries of the staff was due to the protest of the Class-III employees. However, the press release stated that the salaries of the employees who have resumed their duties would be transferred to their accounts within two to three days.

The Joint Action Committee rejected the claims of the university administration. According to the media secretary of the committee, Dr Zafar, only one department - Institute of Management Studies - was reopened on Monday where only a few students - not more than 10 - were seen attending just one class.

He said that it was a no-confidence by the teaching fraternity, non-academic staff and the students in the vice-chancellor as just 10 out of the 17,000 students and two teachers out of the 700 faculty members turned up for the classes in just one out of the 53 departments of the university.

Dr Zafar said the vice-chancellor had claimed in a so-called meeting of the heads of departments that he would reopen the university with the help of retired professors and PhD scholars. But all his claims proved wrong, he added.

The protest demonstration had started in the first week of March last after the killing of a security advisor of the university, Saqlain Bangash.The protesting employees demand the removal of the vice-chancellor. They have accused the vice-chancellor of incompetency and corrupt practices.

The protesters issued a detailed white paper about the alleged wrongdoings of the vice-chancellor. They also demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of Saqlain, cleansing of the university of arms and psychological examination of all the security staff of the university.

The vice-chancellor, on the other hand, has made allegations against the teachers of holding fake degrees and other anomalies.Chancellor of the university and Governor Ghulam Ali made some efforts to resolve the issue but to no avail as the protestors are not agreed to anything less than the removal of the vice-chancellor.

The situation requires urgent and effective steps from the acting provincial government, especially the chancellor’s office to resolve the situation and resume the normal functioning of the university to save things from exacerbation as the non-issuance of salaries and pensions may result in some serious tension.

The chancellor may convene an emergency meeting of the university’s senate where necessary decisions can be taken for an amicable solution to the problem.