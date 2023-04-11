Section 144 imposed to ban smoking, BBQ in Margalla hills

Islamabad: The Additional District Magistrate as a precautionary measure against the risk of fire in Margalla Hills National Park Monday imposed section 144, banning the public from smoking, barbecuing and trash burning in the area.
The ban would be enforced for a period of two months from April 10 and violators will be prosecuted under the section, said a notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner.
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University is conducting examinations of Associate degree in Arts , Associate degree in...
Islamabad: The caretaker Minister for Industries and Energy of Punjab and leading industrialist S.M Tanveer has been...
It is hard to believe that it has been 20 years since Saadia Khan passed away, especially since her memory remains so...
Islamabad: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted a ‘Barkat-e-Sehar’ programme in collaboration with...
Islamabad: With the administration carrying out crackdown against illegal occupation of public places by showrooms,...