Section 144 imposed to ban smoking, BBQ in Margalla hills

By APP
April 11, 2023

Islamabad: The Additional District Magistrate as a precautionary measure against the risk of fire in Margalla Hills National Park Monday imposed section 144, banning the public from smoking, barbecuing and trash burning in the area.

The ban would be enforced for a period of two months from April 10 and violators will be prosecuted under the section, said a notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner.