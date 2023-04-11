Security finalised for Youm-e-Ali

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police have finalised the security arrangements for ‘Youm-e-Hazrat Ali’ (RA). According to the police spokesman, over 600 police personnel and jawans would perform their duties to give cover to 36 ‘Majalis’ and 11 mourners’ processions that will be held in the city.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the participants would be allowed to join the processions after checking through metal detectors and walk-through gates, adding that all available resources would be utilised to provide fool-proof security for processions and ‘Majalis’.

He assured that there should be no delay in strict legal action against the display of weapons, violation of the Loudspeaker Act or attempt for breach of peace. There would be a complete ban on the parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route of the procession and near Imambarghas, he added.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued a comprehensive traffic plan for ‘Youm-e-Sahadat’ Hazrat Ali (AS). The motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as several roads in the town would be closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on 20 Ramazan.

In order to ensure the security of the mourners and the main procession of 'Youm-e-Shahadat' Hazrat Ali (AS), the CTP had formulated a traffic plan