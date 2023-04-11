Call to protect Al Aqsa Mosque, Palestine

LAHORE: Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Dr Subayyal Ikram has urged upon the Muslim rulers to respond to the call of Jerusalem (first Qibla of Muslims), warning that Gaza with its few million inhabitants is the last hurdle to complete wiping of the state of Palestine by the illegal Zionist state.
Addressing a gathering here Monday, he urged upon the Islamic world to provide military, financial, human and moral assistance to the Palestinian Muslims. He warned that Israel is now trying demolish Al-Aqsa Mosque and build the Temple of Solomon in its place.
