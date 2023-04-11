Minor reunited with family

LAHORE: The Lost and Found Centre of Punjab Safe Cities Authority reunited a five-year-old girl with her family here on Monday. The girl named Sadia was missing from the area of Ichhra.
Her father reported at 15 Helpline. On the other hand, the Lost and Found Centre received a call of found girl on 15. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lost and Found Centre reviewed both complaints. After comparing both calls, the Authority's Lost & Found Centre confirmed that girl was handed it over to her parents with the help of the relevant police station.
