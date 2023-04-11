Ibrahim for safeguarding green areas while planning cities

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Local Governments Ibrahim Murad on Monday directed possible arrangements for the safeguarding of green areas while carrying out planning of cities and drafting master plans of urban centres.

Talking to participants of a briefing during his visit of the Urban Unit, the minister ordered special industrial zones in all districts for promoting industrial and business activities to create new job opportunities for the youth and skilled labour.

He said environmental protection should be top priority for the planners for any kind of planning for cities. The minister said Land Use Rules need to be updated in view of the present day trends. He said the Urban Unit can play an important role in planning for providing basic amenities to the people of the province.

Earlier, when he arrived at the Urban Unit, the CEO of the Urban Unit Umar Masood gave him a briefing on the organisation and its scope. He said the Urban Unit is a subsidiary of Punjab Planning and Development Department. He told the minister about the projects being completed by the Urban Unit. The minister expressed deep interest in the projects being completed by the Urban Unit.