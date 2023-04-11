Nine die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,180 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,237 were injured. Out of this, 724 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 513 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. The majority (71%) involved motorbikes; therefore, effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing the number of road accidents.