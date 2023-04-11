567,466 patients treated in LGH in three months

LAHORE: A total of 567,466 patients were treated in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) from January to March. A meeting of administration of the hospital was chaired by Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar to review the performance of first three months of this year.

MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam in his briefing said from January to March a total of 567,466 patients were treated and out of which 317,297 in OPD and 250,169 in Emergency Department were treated, while 19,697 were admitted to different wards. The meeting was told that 5,265 major operations and 2,702 minor operations were performed in these 3 months likewise, 16,203 minor surgeries were performed.

Moreover, 25,475 X-rays, 35,958 ultrasounds, 13,891 CT Scans and 4,317 Dialysis were performed during the first quarter of the year. Focal person emergency Dr Laila Shafiq and Nursing Superintendent Ms Mamona Sattar brief about their departments, respectively.

PGMI Principal directed to the administration of the LGH that no compromise will be tolerated in the discipline, staff attendance and cleanliness arrangements. We have to keep on trying to make LGH a state-of-the-art institution. Overall the performance of the institution is satisfactory and we will continue to update security and other issues in future as well and all possible efforts should be made for this. The administrative doctors and nursing supervisors should keep the MS office updated about their daily performance through WhatsApp while during the rounds, AMSs and DMSs should keep an eye on the performance of the security guards by maintaining cleanliness in all departments, he said.

The MS said in three months, 464 lithotripsy, 1,437 gastroscopy, 117memography, X-rays 25,475 and 152 neuro-angiography tests were carried out while 16,161 ECGs were also done during these three months.

PFA takes action against snack, nimko units: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a snack manufacturing unit on Peco Road Liaqatabad and stopped its production by imposing an emergency prohibition order.

The spokesperson for PFA said that the authority took action against a nimko unit due to using reused oil for frying nimko, open sewerage in the production area, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved ready-to-eat products on the floor’s surface. He added that the food business operator also failed to present the oil and raw material record to the raiding team.

He said that the use of substandard ingredients in food preparation causes health problems for consumers. While the violation of Punjab Food Authority rules in food preparation is an offence, he added.