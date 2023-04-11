‘LCCI ready to sponsor any sports event’

LAHORE: A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) met with Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Adviser to CM on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on the sidelines Ramazan Hockey Championship at Mini Hockey Stadium on Sunday night.

Secretary Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and other officials were also present on the occasion. The delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce also witnessed hockey match under the leadership of President LCCI Kashif Anwar. Vice President LCCI Adnan Khalid Butt, Khalid Khokhar, Shahzeb Akram, Shahid Beg, Arshad Beg, Siddique Anwar and Umar Farooq were the other members of the delegation.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the LCCI delegation said that there is a lot of sports talent among the young players and ‘we are ready to sponsor any sports event to bring forward the youth talent’. They said the Ramzan Hockey Championship 2023 is a very good initiative to promote hockey among the young generation.

“The first Ramazan Sports Series is a good effort to revive sports particularly hockey. Punjab government is making effective efforts to revive the game of hockey among young generation. Hockey is our national game and such events should be held in other provinces to revive hockey”, they said. Meanwhile, Commissioner Ali Randhawa and Secretary Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman played some cricket at LCCA ground after the conclusion of Ramazan Cricket event.