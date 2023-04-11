Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Meteorological officials office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. Meteorological officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
The Meteorological officials predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in central/southern parts during day time. However, light rain-wind thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in northeastern Balochistan.
Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbella and Mithi where mercury reached 41°C, while in the provincial capital, it was 35.8°C and minimum was 18.7°C.
