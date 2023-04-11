Sikh yatrees perform rites at Gurudwara Sacha Sauda

LAHORE: Around 2,470 Indian Sikh yatrees who came from India offered their religious rites at Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Farooqabad, on Monday.
They were brought from Nankana Sahib to Farooqabad under a tight security. Deputy Secretary (shrine) Saifullah and other Sikh leaders were along with them. The guests appreciated the security and accommodation and other arrangements. Surjit Singh, Bill Jitinder Singh, Parjit Singh and others said that despite Ramazan, Muslims have given them a lot of respect and love. Additional Security (Shrine) Rana Shahid Saleem said officers and security personnel are accompanying the guests day and night. Special arrangements have been made for accommodation, medical and transport for them. They will visit local Gurudwaras of Nankana Sahib today.
LAHORE: Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Dr Subayyal Ikram has urged upon the Muslim rulers to respond to the call of...
LAHORE: The Lost and Found Centre of Punjab Safe Cities Authority reunited a five-year-old girl with her family here...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Local Governments Ibrahim Murad on Monday directed possible arrangements for the...
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,180 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE: The University of Okara’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad called upon Punjab Governor Muhammad...
LAHORE: A total of 567,466 patients were treated in Lahore General Hospital from January to March. A meeting of...