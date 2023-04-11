Two shot dead over property

LAHORE: Two people sitting at a shop were shot dead by the unidentified suspects in Factory Area. Reportedly, the victims identified as Sakhawat, 50, and Bilal, 20, were sitting at a cylinder shop. Suddenly, the unidentified suspected motorcyclists approached and opened fire. As a result, they received bullet injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue
Reportedly, Nazir Hussain had a property dispute with the victim Sakhawat. Police were investigating the matter keeping in view different angles, including the property matters.
TWO ROBBERS INJURED: Two suspected robbers were injured in a police encounter in Green Town. A police team on information followed the suspects and intercepted them near Lahore High Court Society. As the police confronted the suspects, an exchange of firing started between police and suspects. As a result, two suspects were injured and the other two managed to flee.
The injured suspects were identified as Shafiq and Imran. Police also recovered two bikes, mobile phones and pistols from their custody.
