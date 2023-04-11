Shehbaz rebels against Constitution, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Shehbaz Sharif has gone on the path of open rebellion against the Constitution.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of politicians, including Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ghumman, Chaudhry Waseem Ramay, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, Meher Kashif, Mirza Aziz Baig, Mazhar Rawn and Mirza Shams Baig.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif was being given direct instructions by the government’s ‘godfather’ from London, Parliament cannot refuse to provide funds to the Election Commission, whoever refuses it he will be charged with contempt of court.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the entire nation stands with the Chief Justice to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution, Nawaz Sharif’s desire to humiliate the judiciary will never be fulfilled, the irony is that on the one hand, the 50th anniversary of the Constitution is being celebrated, on the other hand, the same Constitution is being disgraced, PPP claims to make the Constitution, then it should not participate in the conspiracy to break the Constitution. Pervaiz Elahi said that in the form of Shehbaz Sharif, the nation has been humiliated for a year. The lesson of the last year is that Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan cannot go together anymore. Those who brought Shehbaz Sharif a year ago are also regretting it today. The PTI central president further said that the wheel of the economy was completely jammed, the credibility of the current government in international financial institutions has become zero, inflation has reached a record level of 35 percent, one million youths are disappointed in a year and they have left the country, people are dying in queues for flour, PDM’s govt has pushed Pakistan back 70 years, the imported government has given the people nothing else but inflation, chaos, anarchy, destruction, despair and hopelessness, he concluded.