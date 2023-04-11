HED launches colleges e-registration portal

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Monday launched e-Registration portal for online registration of private colleges across the province.

Addressing a press conference at the launch of e-Registration portal at Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, HED Secretary Punjab Javed Akhter Mahmood said that the new portal was aimed at adopting the digitalisation needs of the department as well as for the stakeholders to achieve efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and security of data. DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Syed Azhar Ansar, Chairman BISE Lahore Dr Mirza Habib Ali and other officials were also present on the occasion. Javed Akhter further said that the new online system would simplify the process of private colleges’ registration for the college owners as with the user-friendly online platform, they could now register the colleges in just a few steps. This platform will also be used for renewal of e-licence to the college owners, he added. Secretary HED further said that the e-portal would also enable other stakeholders, including students and their parents to access information about private colleges and their programs. He thanked Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for providing the technical support in various ICT Initiatives of the Higher Education Department, including the e-Registration portal. The e-Registration portal is: https://e-registration. punjab.gov.pk