CM vows to transform Wasa into public-centered institution

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to transform Wasa into a public-centered institution in true manner. He emphasised that the agency must adapt to new demands, instead of relying on outdated approaches to resolving citizen's issues.

The CM said this while chairing a meeting here on Monday. Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, MD Wasa and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CM also discussed the restructuring of Wasa. He assured the Wasa that the Punjab government would provide all possible resources to improve all Wasas after which the citizens can receive the best possible facilities.

Furthermore, the CM emphasised that access to clean drinking water and top-notch sewage system is every citizen's fundamental right. He also made it clear that there will be no compromise on the provision of facilities and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

During the meeting, Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed also gave the proposal to enhance its institutional capacity to achieve the betterment of urban amenities. Later, MD Wasa reviewed the performance of Wasa in another meeting held at his office in Gulberg. The MD Wasa ordered all the directors not to show any kind of leniency towards water thefts and asked them to register criminal cases against water thieves and persons using illegal connections.

MD Wasa also reviewed the performance of the revenue wing of the agency and directed the officers to increase the recovery and meet the given targets. He also directed the operations and revenue teams to work in coordination for getting best results. condemns Quetta blast: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the blast near a police vehicle on Shahrah-e-Iqbal in Quetta and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives. He conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a statement, the CM emphasised that the Punjab government stands with the bereaved families during this difficult time and that all our sympathies are with them. He also noted that such heinous and cowardly acts cannot weaken the strong resolve of the Pakistani nation.