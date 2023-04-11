Directive to improve dengue surveillance

LAHORE:The Cabinet Committee on Dengue Control on Monday directed the authorities to improve the mechanism of monitoring, reporting and surveillance of dengue.

The direction came at a meeting of the committee attended by provincial ministers Dr Jamal Nasir, Dr Javed Akram, Azfar Ali, Mansoor Qadir, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, and secretaries of various departments. All the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link. The meeting decided to establish paraplegic centres in five cities for the rehabilitation of the people suffering from traumatic spinal cord injury.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that an effective system should be devised instead of traditional methods to control dengue and the existing resources of hospitals should be used for anti-dengue activities. He directed that special attention be paid to the culling of dengue larvae in parks and other open places.

Dr Javed Akram said that for the complete elimination of dengue, there is a need to work on scientific lines and raise awareness among people through community mobilisation. Reassigning the responsibilities to the departments in connection with dengue control, the chief secretary ordered the officers to ensure the implementation of the guidelines regarding dengue. He said that meetings of dengue emergency response committees should be held regularly in the districts. The chief secretary also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners regarding the prevention of smog. He said that special measures should be taken to prevent air pollution at construction sites. He added that only kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to operate.

Secretary Primary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 60 confirmed cases of dengue were reported this year. He maintained that the paraplegic centres would be established in Lahore, Multan, Wah Cantt, Taunsa and Faisalabad.

DC: Lahore DC Rafia Haider reviewed the performance of the dengue teams in the field here on Monday.

She visited various areas of the city including Lawrence Road, Shadman, Ichhra and Model Town to inspect the working of dengue eradication teams in the field. She took direct feedback from the local residents and directed the dengue teams to give special attention on outdoor larvae checking. She stated 393,996 outdoor places and 2,595,404 containers have been checked. She said, “Larvae has been recovered from 36 outdoor locations. Dengue hotspots should be cleared as soon as possible to control situation after rains”.

Earlier, the DC Lahore held a review meeting on the daily dengue performance and instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner General to issue explanatory letters to the focal persons of various departments, asking for a response within three days. She sought an explanation from the focal person on negligence and lack of interest in dengue operations. She sought explanations from the focal persons of Metropolitan Corporation, Punjab Information Commission, Corporate Housing Department and Civil Defence due to their absence in the dengue meeting.

Later, DC Lahore visited various matriculation examination centres to review the presence of security, electricity, water and staff in the examination centres. She said that fool proof security arrangements were being ensured in all examination centres. She said that strict action would be taken against those who would cheat in examination centres and zero tolerance policy would be implemented in this regard.

She further mentioned that police personnel have been deployed and they were performing security duties outside examination centres. She said that District Administration would coordinate with Lahore Board in case of any complaint. "The concerned officers would be remained on duty at each examination centre till the last paper on a daily basis", she warned.