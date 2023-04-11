Death toll rises to five in Marseille building collapse

MARSEILLE: Rescue workers on Monday recovered another two bodies from the rubble of a collapsed building in France´s Marseille, bringing the confirmed death toll to five, with another three people still missing.

More than 24 hours after an explosion at the building, where residents reported a strong smell of gas, dozens of civil defence staff and sniffer dogs were working through the debris, where a fire still smouldered. Housing Minister Olivier Klein said at the scene earlier Monday that four bodies had been found. But a few hours later, the emergency services announced that rescue workers had found the body of a fifth victim.

The deputy mayor of the Mediterranean port city, Yannick Ohanessian, had said rescue workers still hoped to find survivors. The fire under the rubble has made it hard for the dogs to detect more victims or survivors. Firefighter Adrien Schaller, who arrived on site at around 1:00 am on Monday (2300 GMT Sunday), described painstaking work to maximise chances of finding survivors. “The heart of the blaze is deep underneath and hard to reach with the hoses. And we can´t spray too much water to avoid creating a sort of mud,” he said.

Rescue workers were clearing away most of the rubble with an excavator, he said, stopping as soon as they spotted an air pocket to continue the work by hand. “It´s a race against the clock,” he said. Two buildings next to the destroyed property were severely damaged, with one collapsing later in the day without injuring any rescuers.