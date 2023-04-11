Ashfaq Memorial Club cruise into semifinals

KARACHI: Ashfaq Memorial Club cruised into the semifinals by overpowering Heroes Cricket Club Quetta by 43 runs in a low-scoring quarter-final of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Monday.

Batting first after calling correctly, Ashfaq Memorial Club overcame a horrible start to post a fighting total of 135 for eight in the allotted 20 overs. They defended it quite comfortably in the end by routing their opponents for 92 in 18.4 overs.

It was the 47-run seventh wicket stand between Ashiq Ali (29 off 25 balls) and Sadaqat Ali (19 off 22 balls) which rescued Ashfaq Memorial Club from a precarious 82 for six. Asad made 27 off 23 balls. Irshadullah (2-13) and Moazzam (2-40) were the best bowlers for Heroes CC.

Chasing a target of 136, Heroes CC got off to a flying start as the openers Najeebullah and Ismail Shah scored 21 in three overs. They, however, lost the plat against the left-arm spin of Arish Ali Khan who bagged four wickets for only 12 runs off 3.4 overs.