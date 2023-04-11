Sextet shine in cycling’s new age

PARIS: Mathieu van der Poel’s triumph at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday is further confirmation of the stranglehold six cycling superstars have on the sport, which is basking in a new golden age as they sweep aside everyone in their path.

One needs to go back decades to find such a profusion of talent that sparkles from February to October, leaving measly crumbs as a consolation for the rest of the pack. There have been exceptional cyclists since the eras of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx and France’s Bernard Hinault -- but this is the first time there have been so many battling for the top honours and throughout the season.

“Mathieu is no alien. He’s human. He’s just a super strong rider,” said Jasper Philipsen, second Sunday behind his leader Van der Poel and ahead of Wout Van Aert, another member of the dominant sextet.

“These guys have something extra,” added the Belgian sprinter. Rivals were bemoaning the same thing on the Tour of the Basque Country, beaten into submission by Denmark’s 2022 Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard who won the general classification and half of the six stages to bring his record to eight victories since the start of the season. A week earlier it was two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, maybe the mightiest of all of them, who shone.