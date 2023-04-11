Benfica relying on Ramos in Inter clash

BARCELONA: A lot of responsibility lies at the feet of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who is aiming to fire his side past Inter Milan and into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

The striker is growing used to the pressure, shooting into the global football consciousness during the World Cup in December when he was picked to start for Portugal ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16 against Switzerland.

Ramos hit a hat-trick as his country thrashed their opponents 6-1, leaping into the limelight having made his international debut just a few weeks earlier, in a friendly. In March the striker dazzled against Club Brugge in the Champions League last 16 second leg, scoring a brace in the 5-1 win to guide Benfica into the quarter-finals for the second season running.

Inter’s visit to Lisbon on Tuesday is an opportunity for the forward to put himself in the shop window, as many other young Benfica talents have done over the years. The latest was midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea in January for a stratospheric 121 million euros ($133 million) fee after winning the World Cup with Argentina, following the likes of Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Ederson.

Ramos’s development took a step forward at Benfica after Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez last summer for an initial 75 million euros ($82 million), leaving a void up front, which he willingly filled.

The 21-year-old forward became the focal point of the attack, having played a supporting role to Nunez and others since making his debut in 2020. Ramos came through Benfica’s admired Seixal academy after joining the club at 12 years old, and nearly a decade later many of Europe’s giants are chasing him. The forward has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea of late, while Patrick Kluivert recommended his former side Barcelona to sign him.