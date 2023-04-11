Cheap tickets go on sale for Pindi leg of Pak-NZ matches

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced affordable ticket prices for the limited-overs matches against New Zealand to be staged at the Pindi Stadium.

The tickets for the last two T20Is in Rawalpindi are priced at Rs500 for Premium enclosures including Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat while Rs1,000 for VIP enclosures -- Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Javed Miandad. The third-floor gallery tickets for the two matches on April 20 and 24 are available for Rs3,500.

The tickets for the first two ODIs scheduled for April 27 and 29 will be available for Rs300 (Premium enclosure), Rs500 (VIP enclosure) and Rs3,000 (third floor gallery).

The fans can buy tickets in Karachi ranging from Rs250 to Rs1,000. General enclosures (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhar Alam) tickets are available for Rs250. The fans will have to pay Rs500 for a seat in first class enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan).

A seat in Premium enclosures (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan) will be available for Rs750 and VIP enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood) for Rs1,000. The final three ODIs will be played on May 3, 5 and 7 at the National Stadium.