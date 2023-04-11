Malinga is inspiration for Zaman

LAHORE: Young pacer Zaman Khan has revealed that Lasith Malinga is his bowling inspiration and he has been watching the Sri Lankan bowler since childhood and has learnt a lot from the speedster.

Zaman, who has an unorthodox sling bowling style like Malinga, said he had watched the Sri Lankan bowler since he was very young and observed his bowling action very closely. “I used to watch Lastith Malinga, because my action is similar to his, and I have learnt a lot by observing him,” he said in a media talk at Gaddafi Stadium after the team’s training camp here.

“I grew up watching Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar and always had this wish to represent my country like them. “My aim is to perform well for Pakistan for as long as I play and make the country proud.”

“Whenever I get the opportunity, I will try to give my 100 percent,” he added. Zaman shot to fame because of his economical bowling in crunch moments.

He became a final-over specialist for champions Lahore Qalanadats in the Pakistan Super League season 8, that too in the presence of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. “It takes a lot of hard work and net practice to bowl the final over (in the match),” he added.

He expressed his gratitude towards Qalandars’ captain Shaheen, saying, “He has been guiding me on everything and since I came under his wings, I have learnt a lot.” For the forthcoming home assignment against New Zealand, the 21-year-old has been retained in Pakistan’s T20I squad from the Afghanistan series in Sharjah, his maiden call-up to the national side. Pakistan will take on the visitors in five T20Is and as many ODIs across three venues from 14 April to 7 May.