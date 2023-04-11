A new city

According to reports, three new routes will be added to Karachi’s electric bus service network by April 18. It is great to see that Karachi is slowly but surely getting the public transport network it so desperately needs. These routes will provide a reliable and economical transportation option to the people of the city.

The Sindh government has already taken a number of actions to enhance the province’s public transportation system. The Green Line Bus Service and the Karachi Circular Railway were both recently introduced and will prove to be quite helpful as they continue to expand.

Syed Hassan Raza

Karachi