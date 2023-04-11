A new city

According to reports, three new routes will be added to Karachi’s electric bus service network by April 18. It is great to see that Karachi is slowly but surely getting the public transport network it so desperately needs. These routes will provide a reliable and economical transportation option to the people of the city.
The Sindh government has already taken a number of actions to enhance the province’s public transportation system. The Green Line Bus Service and the Karachi Circular Railway were both recently introduced and will prove to be quite helpful as they continue to expand.
Syed Hassan Raza
Karachi
This letter refers to the news report ‘CJP reaches out to dissenting judges’ . The CJP’s changed approach...
This refers to the letter ‘Death of sanity’ by Malik Tariq Ali . I agree with the views of the writer. The...
Despite being one of the largest and oldest higher educational institutes in Pakistan, the Karachi University campus...
The political crises have not only paralyzed the government but also affected the economy and social fabric of the...
Pakistan is particularly susceptible to the consequences of climate change because of its distinctive terrain,...
The illegal cigarette trade in Pakistan is costing our economy up to Rs80 billion annually, according to reports. The...