This refers to the letter ‘Death of sanity’ by Malik Tariq Ali (April 10, 2023). I agree with the views of the writer. The unprecedented confrontation between the PDM and the PTI has destroyed the sanctity of our key institutions and now appears to have caused a split in the Supreme Court. This conflict is like a plague, infecting everything it touches.
It remains to be seen how much more damage the parties involved will do to the institutions, the people, the economy and themselves before coming to their senses.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
