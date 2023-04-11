Deplorable state

Despite being one of the largest and oldest higher educational institutes in Pakistan, the Karachi University campus has been in a deplorable condition for the past few years. From poor infrastructure, lack of security measures and inadequate transport service, the students at KU face it all. Just last September the roof of a computer lab collapsed due to overdue repair work and water damage following the heavy rains. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but the administration continues to turn a blind eye towards this pressing issue. Worse is the state of the point buses. There are a mere 22 buses for approximately 40,000 students. The students are crammed into the buses due to a lack of commute options which is not only uncomfortable and degrading but dangerous as well.

Following last April’s suicide attack, which claimed the lives of 4 people, including three visiting Chinese lecturers, the University ramped up security measures and began screening those who wanted to enter the campus more closely. However, these measures have loosened over time and many people who have no business being on the campus are managing to get in anyways. It is high time the University officials take action for the safety and well-being of their students.

Yusra Akbari

Karachi