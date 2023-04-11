Beyond anarchy

The political crises have not only paralyzed the government but also affected the economy and social fabric of the country. The instability has scared away foreign investors, leading to a decline in economic growth and rising inflation. Furthermore, the polarized political environment is leading to violence and unrest in different parts of the country.

The government should focus on addressing the legitimate grievances of the opposition and ensure that democratic values are upheld. The opposition, on the other hand, should engage in constructive dialogue instead of resorting to protests and strikes.

Maham Rehmat

Karachi