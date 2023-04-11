Illicit trade

The illegal cigarette trade in Pakistan is costing our economy up to Rs80 billion annually, according to reports. The illicit tobacco trade has been thriving in Pakistan due to the availability of cheap and smuggled tobacco products. This trade not only robs the government of valuable tax revenue but also promotes the use of illegal and substandard products, which can lead to serious health issues among consumers.
The government must take strict action against this illegal trade and crack down on those smuggling and selling illegal cigarettes. It is also important to raise awareness among the public about the dangers of using such products and encourage them to opt for legally manufactured tobacco products.
Usama Ghulam Rasool
Karachi
