Optimistic route

When considering the present situation of Pakistan, it is very difficult to be optimistic about the country’s future. There are many political and social problems and most people are deprived of basic necessities. However, the situation is not totally hopeless. In fact, it is quite likely that our standards of living will improve in the long term. Technology will define the economy of the future and Pakistan is well-placed to take advantage of the opportunities technological advancement offers. We graduate more engineers, computer scientists and technical professionals than most countries and can seriously benefit from technological advancement. If we can improve the political and law and order situation, we have a bright future ahead.

Shamim Faisal

Karachi