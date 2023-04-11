Optimistic route

When considering the present situation of Pakistan, it is very difficult to be optimistic about the country’s future. There are many political and social problems and most people are deprived of basic necessities. However, the situation is not totally hopeless. In fact, it is quite likely that our standards of living will improve in the long term. Technology will define the economy of the future and Pakistan is well-placed to take advantage of the opportunities technological advancement offers. We graduate more engineers, computer scientists and technical professionals than most countries and can seriously benefit from technological advancement. If we can improve the political and law and order situation, we have a bright future ahead.
Shamim Faisal
Karachi
This letter refers to the news report ‘CJP reaches out to dissenting judges’ . The CJP’s changed approach...
According to reports, three new routes will be added to Karachi’s electric bus service network by April 18. It is...
This refers to the letter ‘Death of sanity’ by Malik Tariq Ali . I agree with the views of the writer. The...
Despite being one of the largest and oldest higher educational institutes in Pakistan, the Karachi University campus...
The political crises have not only paralyzed the government but also affected the economy and social fabric of the...
Pakistan is particularly susceptible to the consequences of climate change because of its distinctive terrain,...