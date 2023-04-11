No shortcuts

According to figures available from the World Bank, there is just over one physician to tend to every 1000 people in Pakistan. In remote areas of the country this number is likely even lower and, as far as specialized doctors go, the ratio is even worse. This is perhaps one of the reasons why Pakistan has the highest under-five infant mortality rate in South Asia. The healthcare crisis in the country is such that even today Pakistan is one of two countries in the world, along with neighbouring Afghanistan, where polio is still a threat. With World Health Day having just passed on April 7, it is time we thought about these issues and considered the welfare of our people with more gravity and foresight. At the moment, it is as if we are caught in a self-fulfilling prophecy of a healthcare crisis. The lack of any meaningful commitment to provide healthcare to the majority ensures that we fail to invest the time, money and effort needed to build up our healthcare infrastructure to a level commensurate with our needs and global standards.

However, a narrow focus on simply building up more hospitals and medical colleges is unlikely to achieve the desired results. In fact, this is basically the approach our healthcare establishment has taken over the past two or three decades, albeit quite haphazardly so. Solving the healthcare malaise means addressing its linkages with other social crises, particularly lack of education, poverty and gender inequality. Changing our health outcomes will involve making broad-based changes to all of society, not isolated changes in the healthcare or pharmaceutical sectors. Numerous studies link higher rates of women’s education with improved health outcomes for both children and their mothers. A Unesco study found that children with mothers who have at least a secondary school education are twice as likely to survive beyond the age of five as compared to children of mothers with no education. It is generally agreed that educated mothers are likely to make better decisions when it comes to their children’s healthcare and nutrition, while also being more able to look after their own health. We should also remember that the Lady Health Workers system initiated under the Benazir Bhutto government in the 1990s has been a huge success and think of other programmes along the same lines.

Poverty is another issue that feeds into the healthcare crisis and this has become readily apparent in the last year or so. The skyrocketing inflation rates have made access to life-saving medicines and treatments more precarious than ever before. Cost of healthcare has always denied the poor, who make up the majority of this country, access to the health they need. But now, with import restrictions in play, even the middle class is struggling to look after their healthcare needs. It is no exaggeration to say that if the current economic crisis is not resolved, our life expectancy will eventually begin to decline. In addition, we need to move towards a proper public health system that the majority can afford. This means boosting economic development while also dealing with our persistent tax revenue shortfall. When it comes to healthcare, there are no detours or quick fixes. Anything short of wholesale changes to society are likely to leave us as one of the world’s sickest nations.