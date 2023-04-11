CITY PULSE

Convergence II
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Anwar, Asif Kasi, Ayesha Shariff, Ayesha Siddiqui, Azhar ul Haq Khan, Farah Yusuf Ali, Farooque Ali, Isra Noman, Kashif Ahmed, M Abdul, Mahrukh Bajwa, Mahnoor Tariq, Maaz Jaan, Ozair Bin Mansoor, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sadia Rathore, Sameeta Ahmed, Sehr Yaqoob, Shahzad Zar, Shiza Naeem and Syed Jeem. Titled ‘Convergence II’, the show will run at the gallery until April 21. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Phase 8 Project
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Arif Mahmood. Titled ‘Phase 8 Project’, the show will run at the gallery until April 13. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Zikr Volume II
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by artists from across Pakistan. Titled ‘Zikr Volume II’, the show will run at the gallery until April 20. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Bazm-e-Aqeedat
The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting a Qawwali event featuring the Saami Brothers of the Bacha Qawwal Gharana, sons of Ustaad Naseer Uddin Saami. ‘Bazm-e-Aqeedat’ includes a Sehri buffet. The event will start at 11:30pm on April 14 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.
The Accused
A film directed by Mohammed Ali Naqvi will be screened at 8:30pm on April 13 at District 19. The screening of ‘The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?’ will be followed by a discussion. Visit instagr.am/p/CqzhHTYtzDF to register for the event.
