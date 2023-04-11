Youm-e-Ali traffic diversion plan announced

DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema on Monday announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali to be observed on April 12.

On 21st Ramazan, a mourning procession will depart from Nishtar Park at 1pm in connection with the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) and end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, at 8pm. The Karachi Traffic Police has made the following arrangements in this regard.

The procession route is Nishtar Park on Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father James Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road again, Boulton Market, Bhatti Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road and Hussainia Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

As soon as the procession leaves Nishtar Park, all traffic coming from the city will be diverted from the Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards, Anklesaria Chowk to Nishtar Road.

All motorists coming from Nazimabad towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk, then towards Nishtar Road and from there towards Garden so that they can reach their destination. The traffic coming towards MA Jinnah Road from Liaquatabad will be diverted from Teen Hati Chowk to Jail Road and then on to Martin Road. All these vehicles will be allowed to go to the Jail Chowrangi Flyover and pass through Jail Road via Jamshed Road, Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, and from then Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

Similarly, all traffic going from Stadium Road towards MA Jinnah Road will be allowed to come from New MA Jinnah Road. However, these vehicles will be able to go through Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road and Society Light Signal via Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal. Motorists who want to go from Gulberg towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, before going from the Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah to Mauripur.

All types of traffic, small or large, coming from Gurumandir Chowk will not be allowed to approach the procession route. All this traffic will be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jung Road. The traffic going from Sharea Quaideen to Naumaish Chowrangi should go beyond Society Office Chowrangi. except for vehicles that have a sticker to join the procession on their windscreen.

When the front end of the procession reaches MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, traffic which wants to go towards other areas will not be allowed to go beyond the following intersections towards the Empress Market. The routes are Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk and Fresco Chowk.

Similarly, vehicles leading from MA Jinnah Road to Saddar will not be allowed to pass through Preedy Street, Aga Khan Road and Mansfield Street. No vehicle will be allowed towards MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street Junction and MA Jinnah Road until the procession passes through this intersection. Motorists who want to go from the Garden area to AGA Khan Road towards MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to go beyond Anklesaria Hospital.

The participants of the procession will be able to join the procession through the following routes. The participants who want to join the procession can do so join from Lasbela via Garden, Jamaat Khana, Bretton Road, and Soldier Bazaar No. 3 light signal. Those who want to join the procession from Liaquatabad will be able to join the procession by turning left from Teen Hati via Gurumandir. Those who wish to join the procession through Sharea Quaideen will be able to do so through the Naumaish procession from the society signal.

Citizens from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar will be able to join the procession through University Road, old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society Signal or through PP Chowrangi to Nawa-e-Waqt.

Moreover, nazar and niyaz vehicles will be able to distribute nazar and niyaz in the procession from Tower to Boulton Market near the Kharadar Police Station from 4pm to 6 pm. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked along the procession route.