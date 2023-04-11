TB killed over 50,000 in Pakistan in 2021

As many as 50,100 people died due to tuberculosis in Pakistan in 2021, and 2,100 of them were HIV positive patients, health experts said, adding that around 611,000 people were infected with TB in the same year, but only 55 per cent of cases were notified.

“An estimated 611,000 people fell ill due to TB in Pakistan in 2021, while 48,000 HIV-negative and 2,100 HIV positive people died due to TB in the country,” Dr Sharaf Ali Shah, vice chair of the Stop TB Pakistan, told a seminar on the current situation of TB in Pakistan.

The seminar was organised by the Stop TB Partnership Pakistan in collaboration with the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Sindh and Pfizer Pakistan to commemorate this day. The event was attended by leading stakeholders including member NGOs, TB survivors, members of academia, and print and electronic media.

Highlighting the reasons for low TB case notification, Dr Shah poor understanding of disease and its symptoms (lack of awareness), poor knowledge about where to seek care and misconceptions around anti-TB drugs’ availability at public sector health facilities, cost of transportation and loss of daily wages are some of the main factors.

Throwing light on HIV TB co-infection, Dr Afshan Isani, provincial TB adviser to the CDC Sindh, said that tuberculosis and HIV, both infections facilitate each other. HIV-infected persons are at an increased risk of acquiring TB, and management of TB/HIV co-infected cases is more challenging.

She said that the number of new HIV cases is increasing every year. In 2022, about 30,000 new HIV cases were registered in the country. Dr Salim Kazmi, senior technical adviser to the CDC, said that globally a lot was being done to implement the strategy that aimed to end TB. Some recent developments include reducing the duration of treatment for sensitive TB in certain cases to four months and for drug-resistant TB to six months.

Sharing his thoughts on ‘Filling the gaps of promoting political will: patient advocacy groups and local funding’, Dr Karam Shah, senior adviser to Stop TB Pakistan, said that there was an urgent need to engage policymakers at district, provincial and federal levels to promote political commitment, to declare TB as a health priority and to allocate adequate domestic funding. He added that different strategies could be used, including a parliamentary caucus, and involvement of media like the electronic, print and social media.

Dr Shah highlighted that according to the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2022, the total available funding for TB in Pakistan in 2021 was $47 million out of which domestic funding was only 8 per cent while 92 per cent of total funding came through international donors (mainly through the Global Fund to Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria).

Besides low allocation of domestic funds, timely release of funds without cuts and proper utilisation of allocated funds are common issues. Total dependence on international funding raises serious concerns about the sustainability of TB control services.

The symposium also had an interactive discussion comprising senior members of academia Prof Iftekhar Ahmed and Dr Saifullah from the Dow University of Health Sciences, Dr Rumina and Prof Nisar Rao from the Aga Khan University, and Dr Nausheen Ahmed from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College as panellists. The panellists stressed the need to update the medical curriculum regarding TB.

Dr Ali Akbar Dahri, additional director of the CDC, said that his department was in the process of developing a provincial strategic plan to end TB.

Prof DS Akram, a senior paediatrician, commented that the diagnosis of TB in children is more complex, and unfortunately about 12 per cent of our TB patients are children.

He said there was a need for more Genexpert testing on stool samples and dispersible tablets for children. Prof Shahna Urooj and Prof Rafique Khanani stressed the need for the widespread availability of rapid diagnostic tools.

Speaking on the occasion, the country manager of Pfizer Pakistan, SM Wajeeh, said, ”The growing number of tuberculosis cases in Pakistan signifies the urgency for interventions at multiple levels. We are glad to have partners such as STOP TB Pakistan and National TB Control Program with whom we share a common vision to end TB in the country.”

He added that Pfizer has been actively working to raise awareness of TB through various channels, including social media platforms. The campaign ‘Humara Azam TB Khatam’ aims to educate the masses about TB symptoms and its prevention while clearing the misconceptions associated with it.