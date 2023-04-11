ECP extends LG by-polls’ date in Sindh from April 18 to May 7

The Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the date of local government by-polls in 26 districts of Sindh, including the Karachi Division, from April 18 to May 7.

According to an ECP notification, political parties had also submitted requests to extend the date of the elections, and keeping this in mind, the polling for the first and second phases of the by-elections in the 26 districts of Sindh will now be held on May 7 instead of April 18 (Sunday).

The elections would be held on 93 seats of UC chairmen, vice chairmen and council members. In Karachi Division, the LG polls were not conducted in 11 UCs because in the second phase of LG polls due to the death of candidates. The polls were rescheduled for April 18, but now they will be held on May 7.