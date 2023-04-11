Security huddle agrees on steps to improve law and order situation

Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Azhar Waqas presided over a security meeting at the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi on Monday, in which a number of measures were agreed on for improving the law and order situation in the metropolis.

The conference was attended by a number of senior officers from law enforcement agencies, including Karachi police additional IG Javed Alam Odho, Karachi’s additional commissioner, the CTD DIG, the IB’s joint DG, the DIGs of East, South, West, CIA, traffic, Special Branch, and other officials from police, Rangers and sensitive agencies.

During the meeting, the attendees conducted a detailed review of the special security arrangements put in place for upcoming events, including Youm-e-Ali, Quds Day, Eid-ul-Fitr and the Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series ceremony. The conference confirmed the steps that needed to be taken to ensure security during these occasions.

The officials also discussed measures, including increasing patrolling and snap checking, to prevent street crime. They agreed on a joint process to arrest criminals with the help of modern technology to ensure that law and order was maintained as much as possible in adherence to the prevailing laws and code of conduct.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed their strategy to keep a close watch on any kind of religious hatred, forced fitra and zakat collection and extremist elements to maintain a peaceful environment. The public was also encouraged to report any suspicious incidents or individuals to the authorities through Rangers helpline 1101 or Rangers helper WhatsApp number 03479001111 via call or SMS.