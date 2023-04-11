DNA samples collected from five more suspects in minor girl’s rape and murder case

Even after the passage of five days, police investigators probing the case of a six-year-old girl who was found raped and murdered in Surjani Town have been unable to find the suspect behind the horrendous incident.

The investigators have, however, detained five more men and collected their DNA samples for cross-matching. A special police team headed by DSP Jafar Baloch is investigating the case. Earlier, the investigators had taken at least four suspects into custody and collected their DNA samples.

“The DNA samples of the four suspects who were detained earlier had already been sent to the laboratory in the University of Karachi and the samples of five more suspects are being sent today [Monday],” an officer privy to the investigation told The News.

He explained that the men detained by the investigators belonged to the girl’s neighbourhood. We have mostly suspected those who live alone, or are bachelors, drug addicts or someone with a criminal background,” the officer said.

He added that the investigators had started collection of DNA samples on Friday and it would take around one week for the report to be released. “We believe that the criminal is from the neighbourhood,” he said. “We are just waiting for the DNA and medical reports.”

The six-year-old girl was found dead in a sewerage manhole on April 5. The girl went missing on April 4 after she had gone out of her house before Iftar to call her father who works as a mason in the area.

The family immediately started searching for her but in vain. Police and rescue organisations also joined the search later. The family members then found her body inside an open sewer. Following the incident, police high-ups took notice of it and formed a special team to investigate the case.

Doctors confirmed that the girl had been raped before she was murdered. Investigators say the suspect must have known the girl as she went along with him to an unidentified place where he raped her. “It seems that the victim knew the suspect, because of which the suspect killed her to save himself,” the officer said. He added that more suspects were likely to be taken into custody in connection with the case.

According to the victim’s grandfather, Abdur Rasheed, his son Younus was childless and he was raising the girl after adopting it from his sister. He alleged that the police had filed a missing report as usual but did not take any timely action.

“On Wednesday morning, the family and local people were looking for the girl when they found her themselves,” he said.